The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board is working on an agreement to lease the former Devall Middle School campus to the Baton Rouge chapter of the Arc of Louisiana, a non-profit that provides support and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The chapter plans to utilize the facility to assist some of the 1,400 special needs adults involved in their programming, which focuses on helping them develop skills to transition from high school into the working world.
The unique facility at Devall can be used for teaching cooking and baking programs, creative arts and agriculture, Craig "Moonie" Bergeron, Parish Councilman and partner with the Arc of Louisiana, told the school board during the Tuesday, Aug. 11 committee meeting. The Baton Rouge chapter currently owns two other facilities in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The plan is to utilize the campus in phases, Baton Rouge chapter Executive Director Susanne Romig said. The chapter plans to renovate a majority, if not all, of the campus. The organization would take over the liability of maintaining the campus - an expense currently incurred by the WBR School District.
WBR Schools Superintendent Wes Watts said the partnership would be a benefit to the school district and community. He plans to meet with school board attorneys to draft an agreement with a leasing fee that is "as minimal as possible" so the organization can reinvest more money into the community, he said.
Once finalized, the WBR School Board will vote to either approve or deny the lease agreement with the Baton Rouge chapter of the Arc of Louisiana.
