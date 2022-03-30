A 15.0 mill renewal proposal for WBR Parish School District No. 3 failed by one vote in last Saturday’s election.
Revenue from the millage would have been applied toward the district’s general fund.
With an unofficial turnout of 11.0% (Total 1,947), the measure failed with 973 votes for and 974 against.
Brusly High School Principal Walt LeMoine posted on his weekly newsletter Sunday: “I don’t know if you are aware. but the Tax Renewal on the ballot yesterday did not pass. Civics lesson 101, the tax renewal failed by 1 vote. You’ve heard it before every vote counts, there you go. Will have to see where it goes from here.”
A recount of the votes is now underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.