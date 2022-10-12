The West Baton Rouge School leaders are aiming to renew the property tax, which voters turned down in May.
In 2021, the tax revenue contributed $8.5 million to the general fund.
The revenue from the property tax is approximately 20 percent of the school district’s general fund.
The property tax has been around since 1960 and must be renewed every 10 years.
“Just imagine if you or I were trying to operate our home with 20 percent less than we made originally,” said WBR Interim Superintendent David Corona. “We’d be in trouble.”
The property tax renewal was on the ballot in March when less than 2,000 voters went to the polls. The renewal failed by one vote, 974 to 973.
The tax renewal supports some of the district’s basic needs such as salaries and benefits, school resource officers, maintenance, utilities, and educational technology. The school district currently has eight resource officers but is looking to hire more.
Corona said he thought the reason the vote didn’t pass in March was two-fold.
“I think what happened was that the school system took it for granted that it was going to pass, and it was kind of like the perfect storm,” he said. “It was the only thing on the ballot in March and the school system did not really promote it in a meaningful way. We took it for granted that it was going to pass, and we just let it linger.
The evidence of that is that in March, we had 974 no votes to 973 yes votes,” he added. “If you look back to 2007, 15 years ago, we passed a 12-mill property tax to give teachers a $5,000 raise at that time. We had 969 no votes, only five votes difference. But back in 2007, we had 2,024 yes votes. So yeah, 3,000 people voted 15 years ago, yet less than 2000 voted in March. It’s a simple matter of we did not get the information out, which we certainly intend to do this time by giving the voters the correct information about this tax.”
The school district held three tax renewal meetings at different schools in the parish for informational purposes. Corona said the school district will be at local government meetings this week to inform the public about the renewal.
The school board took measures in August to lower the taxes the community would pay. The board unanimously approved using $1.2 million from sales tax revenue to pay down bonded indebtedness from the building of new schools and refurbishment of existing schools. The action dropped the milage rate from 12.45 to 9.96.
“This means when the renewal passes, people will see a reduction in their taxes,” Corona said.
The school milage rates have decreased over the last five years. The rate was 60.19 in 2018 and 53.35 in 2022.
WBR’s mileage rate from 2022 was middle of the pack compared to a few surrounding parishes. East Baton Rouge’s was 41.25 on the lower end, while Iberville Parish (57.83), Central Community Schools (60.08), Zachary (67.2) and St. John Parish (78.72) were all more than West Baton Rouge.
