West Baton Rouge Schools broke ground on two more school renovation projects Thursday, Feb. 14.
The groundbreakings at Lukeville Upper Elementary and Port Allen Elementary mark five projects now underway in the parish.
“A lot of people invested in our kids, and we’re starting to see the results of that,” Superintendent Wes Watts said.
The addition of an administration wing at Lukeville Upper Elementary, along with several technical updates to the entire facility, will make the campus safer and more efficient, Watts said. Phase two of the project includes a playground installation, which will begin upon the completion of the new Brusly High School campus. At the end of both phases, the campus will be free of “T” buildings.
Port Allen Elementary will also lose its “T” buildings upon completion of the eight-classroom facility. The new wing will house Head Start and Pre-K in a “fun, colorful space with tons of natural light,” David Hebert of Grace Hebert Architects said.
By the 2020 school year, the school district will have completed five school renovations and added two campuses.
Other projects in the parish currently under construction are the Caneview K-8 campus, Port Allen High School gym and auditorium, and the new Brusly High School campus.
