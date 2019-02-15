IMG_5115.JPG

From left to right: Brusly Town Clerk Blaine Rabalais, Elementary Supervisor of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Cindy Ourso, School Board member Chareeka Grace, Virtual School Coordinator/District Security Liaison Warren Lejeune, School Board Superintendent Wes Watts, Lukeville Upper Elementary Principal Judith Brock, Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance Charlotte Blanchard, West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes, and Addis Mayor David Toups breaking ground on a new adminstration wing at Lukeville Upper Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 14. 

West Baton Rouge Schools broke ground on two more school renovation projects Thursday, Feb. 14.

The groundbreakings at Lukeville Upper Elementary and Port Allen Elementary mark five projects now underway in the parish.

“A lot of people invested in our kids, and we’re starting to see the results of that,” Superintendent Wes Watts said.

A rendering of the new administration wing of Lukeville Upper Elementary displayed at the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 14. 

The addition of an administration wing at Lukeville Upper Elementary, along with several technical updates to the entire facility, will make the campus safer and more efficient, Watts said. Phase two of the project includes a playground installation, which will begin upon the completion of the new Brusly High School campus. At the end of both phases, the campus will be free of “T” buildings.

Port Allen Elementary will also lose its “T” buildings upon completion of the eight-classroom facility. The new wing will house Head Start and Pre-K in a “fun, colorful space with tons of natural light,” David Hebert of Grace Hebert Architects said.

A rendering of the upcoming eight-classroom facility for Head Start and Pre-K at Port Allen Elementary School at the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 14. 

By the 2020 school year, the school district will have completed five school renovations and added two campuses.

Other projects in the parish currently under construction are the Caneview K-8 campus, Port Allen High School gym and auditorium, and the new Brusly High School campus.

From left to right: Addis Mayor David Toups, School Board member Terri Bergeon, School Board member Chareeka Grace, Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, III, School Board Superintendent Wes Watts, Port Allen Elementary School Principal Dr. Michael Wright, West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes, Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance Charlotte Blanchard, Virtual School Coordinator/District Security Liaison Warren Lejeune, and Elementary Supervisor of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Cindy Ourso breaking ground on an eight-classroom facility at Port Allen Elementary School Thursday, Feb. 14. 

 

