Focus Foods, a meals solutions manufacturer that has provided more than 25 million meals to schools, households, care facilities and disaster areas since 2019, announced a $1.7 million expansion and relocation from its Celtic Studios base of operations to a larger site in Baton Rouge.
The project will create 100 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $45,000, plus benefits. Focus Foods is retaining 333 jobs, and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 220 indirect jobs in Louisiana’s Capital Region.
Focus Foods began as a network of former food truck owners who merged their skills and talents to develop and manufacture easy-to-prepare frozen meals. At the start of the pandemic, the company prioritized meals for in-home consumption provided to elementary and high school students who had switched to a virtual or at-home setting.
“In the face of challenges, Louisiana entrepreneurs put forth innovations that drive solutions,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Focus Foods did exactly that when the pandemic created an urgent need for food options for students and other customers. This expansion demonstrates the importance of Louisiana’s support for small business owners, whose entrepreneurial spirit can spur investment, drive job creation and strengthen communities.”
Focus Foods plans to move its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations into the 75,000 square-foot former Valluzzo-McDonald’s distribution plant in August. It will add 15,000 square feet to the facility for an industrial culinary kitchen and a shelf-stable food manufacturing center.
