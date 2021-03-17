West Baton Rouge Schools will dismiss 30 minutes early today, March 17, due to the threat of inclement weather.
The City of Port Allen has also postponed the special City Council meeting scheduled for tonight at 5:30 p.m. ahead of rainstorms expected this afternoon.
Holy Family School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. today.
This article will be updated as additional information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.