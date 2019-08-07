I am announcing my candidacy to represent the people of District VII on the West Baton Rouge Parish Council. This position will be vacated due to term limits. Therefore residents of District VII will be electing a new representative at the upcoming October election.
With the growth the Parish is experiencing and with the new road construction coming to our area over the next 3-4 years, WBR residents should have someone on the Council that has experience in Engineering and Construction to help monitor these changes. If given the opportunity, I am confident that I can fill this role for our community.
I am a current business owner in West Baton Rouge Parish and have been for the past 16 years. I am also a licensed Civil/Structural Engineer and have been practicing in that field since 1990.
I am married to my wife Celeste and we will soon celebrate our 28th anniversary. We have three children Mitch, Peyton and Alyssa. All three have attended Holy Family School in Port Allen.
From 2009 thru 2011, I also served as the President of the WBR Baseball-Softball League that managed operations at both the Myhand Park in Addis and the Brusly Softball Complex.
Throughout our years of being a part of this Parish, our family has watched this area experience growth in both the private and commercial sectors. With this growth came more residents and of course more vehicles on our roadways.
As a resident and business owner, we all have concerns about infrastructure in our Parish and with the recent news of the 415 Connector Project receiving funding, we are all excited that we may finally see an alternative to the infamous traffic delays caused by the Intra-Coastal Bridge.
With the potential of having (6) new Councilmen elected to this Board in October, we as candidates need to ensure the residents that we have a plan to address the issues with traffic, drainage, housing, etc. As your next Councilman, I look forward to the challenges that lie ahead and the progress we can bring to our Parish. Thank you,
-Scott Roe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.