District Attorney Tony Clayton reports that Sean Wilkinson was found guilty of 11 counts of First-Degree Rape and one count of Indecent Behavior of a Juvenile on November 4, 2021. A 12-person jury deliberated for approximately 3 hours before finding him guilty. Wilkinson, who lived in Plaquemine, was arrested on September 19, 2017, for the crimes and later indicted by an Iberville Parish Grand Jury.
According to Clayton, jury selection started on Tuesday, November 2, and the trial lasted three days. The jury reached its unanimous verdict late Thursday night.
Ron Gathe, Chief of Trials for the District Attorney’s Office, led the prosecution of the case. He was assisted by Assistant District Attorneys Niki Roberts, Timmy Collins, and Brilliant Clayton. Gathe stated, “This was a tough case with some very disturbing evidence. The jury was very attentive, listened to the facts, and got it right. I am pleased that the victims get to move on and continue the healing process.” Collins added, “Justice and closure was finally given to the victims.”
District Judge Elizabeth Engolio set sentencing for Wilkinson on December 15, 2021, at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.