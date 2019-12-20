The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be closed all day Christmas and Christmas Eve.
Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional travel information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).
Motorists may also monitor the La. DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov/, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.
For more information, please visit www.dotd.la.gov, email dotdcs@la.gov, or call DOTD's Customer Service Center at (225) 379-1232 or 1-877-4LADOTD (1-877-452-3683).
