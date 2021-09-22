Funeral services were held Saturday at Wilbert Funeral Home for Stanley H. “Jackie” Jackson, a longtime public servant who later became the first director of the Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Planning.
Jackson died Sept. 11. He was 86.
He served more than 10 years at the helm of the lberville OEP, which oversees emergency response, coordinates disaster services and emergency planning.
Jackson had been friends since childhood with Sheriff Jessel M. Ourso, father of the parish president.
Jackson was 11 when his father died. He moved in with Ourso’s family on Court Street in a house at the corner of Federal Street, on the same site that would become the Plaquemine Post Office from 1968-2000, Ourso said.
“They were cousins three years apart, but he was a close friend and were almost like brothers,” Parish President Ourso said. “Even though we were cousins, I always referred to him as “Uncle Jackie”.”
Jackson’s years at Plaquemine High included involvement with the school’s boxing program.
He joined the Louisiana National Guard at age 17 and the U.S. Marine Corps one year later. His four years in the USMC included time in the militarized zone during the Korean Conflict.
Upon his return from military duty, Jackson served with the Louisiana State Police. He became Chief of Detectives for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office under then-Sheriff Jessel M. Ourso Sr.
Jackson went into work in the private sector after Sheriff Ourso died in August 1978.
Jackson’s leadership with the Office of Emergency Preparedness continued until his retirement in 2002.
He was succeeded by Laurie Doiron until her retirement. Clint Moore now serves as director of the OEP.
By the time Jackson left that office, his title had become Emergency Preparedness E-911 Director, which followed a federal mandate for the office to be established in every local government in the United States after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
During his time at the helm of the office, the OEP earned national and international recognition. He also devised Emerge, a rapid notification ring-down system that would simultaneously send emergency information to multiple agencies from one point of entry – a system used in some form across the United States.
Jackson retired in 2002.
He received the Louisiana Distinguished Civilian Service Medal for his years of service.
“Mr. Jackson has been at the forefront in bringing new technologies and coordinating efforts between local, state, and private industry to ensure the safety of the citizens of Iberville Parish,” Major General Bennett C. Landreneau of the Louisiana National Guard said in his statement on a framed document. “His dedication has been second to none and he is a true asset to Iberville Parish and the State of Louisiana”.
Even after his retirement, Jackson reached out to the parish president.
“During a storm, he would all and ask, “You got this?” Ourso said. “He trained us right and he was always concerned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.