Several West Baton Rouge Sheriff deputies are in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure, Sheriff Mike Cazes confirmed Thursday.
Three deputies tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week, with at least six deputies positive for the virus across the sheriff's office. Some have been battling the coronavirus for more than three months, Cazes said.
The majority of the narcotics division is quarantined after one deputy tested positive earlier this week. Deputies in the work release program and detectives division have also tested positive for the virus, Cazes said.
Deputies are required to isolate for at least 10 days after a positive test or symptoms appear. According to CDC guidelines, they must have 24 hours without fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) before returning to work.
"We're making do," Cazes said. "We're one family and if somebody falls we all pick up the slack."
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 22 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge since Sunday, Sept. 20.
There are 900 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the parish and 41 resident deaths attributed the virus.
