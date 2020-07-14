This week, West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes and his employees awarded four students with scholarships from two local high schools. The Louisiana Sheriffs Association scholarships provides two recipients with a certificate and a scholarship check once all information is received.
The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the programs respect for education, Sheriff Cazes said. The scholarship application winners are based on course of study, GPA, and the desire for higher education. The only limitations are that applicants must be residents of Louisiana, the scholarship must be utilized in higher education within the state, and the student must be enrolled as full-time undergraduate students. This scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program, providing students with scholarships around 64 parishes in Louisiana.
The following students were awarded scholarships:
Thomas Shepherd Jr. of Port Allen High
Shepherd will attend Southeastern Louisiana University and plans to major in Business Administration.
Miguel Thomas of Brusly High
Thomas will attend Southern University and plans to major in Electrical Engineering.
Timothy Tyler Clemmons of Port Allen High
Clemmons will attend Southeastern Louisiana University and plans to major in History and Pre-Law.
Aiya Robinson of Brusly High
Robinson will attend Southeastern University and plans to a major in Psychology to become a Clinical Psychologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.