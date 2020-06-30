West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes will serve his fifth term officially beginning on July 1, 2020. He was sworn into office, Monday afternoon at the Port Allen City Courthouse. Judge William T. Kleinpeter administered the oath and Sheriff Cazes was assisted during the swearing in by his first daughter, Chrissy Cazes Simoneaux.
He has served his community as a law enforcement officer in West Baton Rouge Parish for more than 45 years and began his tenure as sheriff in 2004. Sheriff Cazes says he will continue to use his experience, commitment to professionalism, and vast network of career crime fighters to continue to enhance the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in his fifth term in office.
Sheriff Cazes began his career with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1974 immediately following his high school graduation.
He is often found working elbow to elbow beside his team, providing sandbags or behind a grill cooking for anyone who needs it. His commitment to service goes beyond his own community. When the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Special Task Force Director called following Hurricane Katrina, Sheriff Cazes immediately deployed 30 deputies and 30 rescue boats to New Orleans. Sheriff Cazes worked alongside his men through the chaotic conditions knowing that when he arrived home, he would have to prepare for open-heart surgery.
Throughout his years in office, Sheriff Cazes has transformed the office by establishing a Training Division to make training and instruction an intense and ongoing process among his deputies. He also created an IT Division, restructured the Narcotics and Criminal and Interdiction Divisions, added personnel to the Traffic Division, created a Work Release Center and started a wide range of Community Outreach programs for all ages.
Besides leading the WBR Sheriff’s Office, Mike Cazes continues to be active in several professional and community organizations, including: Chairman of the LSA Risk Management Board; Executive Member of the LA Commission on Law Enforcement; Knights of Columbus Council of 10744; Westside Moose Lodge; National Sheriff’s Association; American Correctional Association; WBR Farm Bureau; Louisiana Law Enforcement Justice Hall of Fame; Holy Family Catholic Church; and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes looks forward to serving his community for yet another term with his wife of more than 30 years, Stephanie, by his side.
