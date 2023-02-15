On Feb. 14 Sheriff Cazes announced in a press release that he would not be running for re-election in 2023.
Cazes has served West Baton Rouge Parish in many positions during his 43 year career. He began as a road deputy, then city marshal, eventually becoming chief criminal deputy before taking office as sheriff which has been his title since July 1, 2004.
When his successor is sworn in, he will have held the title of Sheriff for 20 consecutive years. In his announcement Cazes stated, “Serving as your Sheriff has been the greatest honor of my life.”
The long-time holding of this office has a long list of accomplishments. Cazes created the West Baton Rouge Parish Work Release Center which allows inmates to secure work prior to release.
This center serves to bridge some challenges for incarcerated persons upon re-entry to society. Both the work center mentioned above and the parish prison currently operate at a surplus under his leadership.
During Cazes’ employment he has also created a training division for all law enforcement agencies and has acknowledged the men and women of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office’s honor and integrity. To support his deputies Cazes wrote, “We have created a critical incident response team to help our deputies cope with the many challenges they face daily.”
Prospective elects for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s position will be posted to the Secretary of State website after the qualifying period Aug 8 through Aug 10 this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.