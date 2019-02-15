The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying three women who entered the Lobdell Hwy Circle K on Jan. 4 and stole approximately $120 worth of alcohol.
The suspects were seen leaving in an older model white Ford Expedition.
All three women are facing charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
If anyone has any information, please contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Division at (225) 382-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.