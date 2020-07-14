Following suit with Louisiana State Police and the state Attorney General, an internal investigation by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office concluded no wrongdoing by Dy. Vance Matranga and the River West Narcotics Task Force in the fatal shooting of Josef Richardson, 38.
On July 25, 2019, Matranga shot Richardson, who was unarmed, in the back of the neck while the task force executed a no-knock warrant on Richardson’s Budget 7 motel room.
A no-knock warrant is a legal tool used to establish the element of surprise to prevent the destruction of evidence. Lt. Brett Cavalier obtained a no-knock search warrant from Judge Tonya Lurry after a confidential informant purchased drugs from Richardson. According to their statements, members of the task force executing the search warrant believed Richardson was armed with a gun concealed in his waistband based on information from the confidential informant.
Upon entering the room, deputies say Richardson “aggressively walked toward” them and a struggle ensued between Richardson and Lt. Cavalier.
“Lt. Cavaliere stated that during the struggle he was able to feel a bulge and that Mr. Richardson was trying to control what was in his hand,” the report reads. “[Lt. Cavalier] stated that when Richardson reached into his waistband with his left hand, he grabbed an unknown item and he aggressively pulled it out and Richardson began elbowing [Cavalier] in his ribs with his right elbow.”
Throughout the struggle with Lt. Cavalier, Richardson reached into his pants with both hands and pulled out an object. Dy. Matranga believed it was a gun Richardson was attempting to point under Lt. Cavalier’s bulletproof vest, he recalled in a statement.
According to the report, in that moment, there was “no time to consider any other alternatives to the use of deadly force.” The report continues, “...[Matranga] had probable cause to believe that Mr. Richardson actively resisted and posed an immediate threat of substantial harm to Lt. Cavaliere and himself. As a last resort, Deputy Matranga made the decision to use deadly force.”
Authorities have not identified the object in Richardson’s hand. Authorities recovered marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, hydrocodone bitartrate, and hydrocodone from the hotel room. No weapons were recovered from the motel room.
The WBRSO internal investigation concluded Matranga’s use of force was “proportionate to the level of resistance” by Richardson. WBRSO Internal Affairs also determined the deputies involved did not violate any of the following procedural orders: procedure for when a firearm is discharged, use of force, use of deadly force, uniform, training and qualifications.
In the wrongful death civil suit filed by the Richardson family, Jessica Cloutare, who was present in the motel room, stated the altercation lasted “only a few seconds,” which led attorneys representing the Richardson family to question whether Matranga outfitted his gun with a lighter trigger.
The internal investigation confirms Matranga used his personal weapon, which he had altered to include a three-and-a-half-pound Ghost trigger connector to allows for a smoother trigger squeeze. The Ghost trigger connector does not change the weight of the trigger, according to the report. While it is against WBRSO policy to modify a department-issued weapon, deputies may alter their personal weapons as long as alterations are in compliance with specifications and deputies qualify with their weapon. WBRSO does not have a policy that mandates deputies to carry and use sheriff’s office issued weapons. Matranga qualified the weapon with the WBRSO and DEA, according to the WBRSO.
The report concludes:
A thorough investigation of the use of deadly force during a lawful narcotics operation has been unsubstantiated. Based upon a review of the report forwarded to me by the Louisiana State Police and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Investigation, Lt. Cavalier, Cpl. Woody, and Dy. Matranga did not violate the abovementioned West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Policies. Furthermore, this investigation was unable to rationally link any other actions by those deputies to any other applicable policy or procedure for potential violations.
The Richardson family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sheriff Mike Cazes, the WBRSO, Matranga and Cavalier last year.
Matranga resumed his normal duties with the WBRSO and was reinstated in his role as a firearms instructor around June, upon the completion of the internal affairs investigation, according to Maj. Zachary Simmers. Following the shooting, he was placed on paid leave but returned to work in September 2019. He has worked for the WBRSO since 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.