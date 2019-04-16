The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed the Minnow's Chevron on Lobdell Hwy. Sunday, April 14 around 11:20 p.m.
The suspect is a black male, approximately 160 to 180 lbs. armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He left the Chevron at 3051 Lobdell Hwy. in a white two-door sedan.
If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding the armed robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Division at (225) 343-9234.
