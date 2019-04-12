The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking for assistance in identifying the individual shown in photographs above.
This subject is responsible for several thefts at a construction site in the Erwinville area, according to WBRSO.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department at (225)382-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-STOP (7867).
