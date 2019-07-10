Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for what they believe is a white GMC or Chevrolet long wheelbase pickup truck thought to be involved in the theft of over $5,000 worth of building materials Sunday night.
Maj. Bryan Doucet said around 10:30 p.m. July 7, an unknown number of suspects reportedly stole roofing materials with a total value of just over $5,550 from a construction site on Silverstone Drive south of Port Allen.
“The owner of a local construction company called to report the crime Monday morning, listing numerous materials that had been stolen the night before, including 150 packs of roofing shingles and several thousand dollars worth of other construction materials,” Doucet said.
He said a video security system near the construction site captured the suspect vehicle arrive at the site around 10:45 and leave about 15 minutes later.
Doucet said the Sheriff’s Office activated its Citizens Active Against Crime program as soon as the crime was reported in the hope of retrieving more surveillance footage of the alleged crime.
The program is “a database that is secure, confidential” and it only includes the names, addresses and phone numbers of volunteer participants.
“If a crime occurs in the area, we can notify them to check their video to see if they have any evidence to help solve the crime, such as a specific vehicle or person,” according to a flyer distributed by the Sheriff’s Office. The flyer emphasizes that law enforcement will not have access to the resident’s video system.
Doucet said anyone who believes they have footage showing the vehicle, the crime itself or any possible suspect to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 382-5200.
