West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes needed only one word to describe the plight southwest Louisiana residents have endured in Hurricane Laura's aftermath.
"Heartbreaking," he said.
He and other sheriffs partnered with Dixie RV owner Craig Lara to make life slightly easier for the thousands of residents trying to pick up the pieces after the storm ravaged the area Aug. 27.
Cazes and several other members of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office have spent the last week in Lake Charles preparing free meals for residents in the area, which remains almost completely shut off from water, gas and electricity. The team helped serve more than 15,000 meals.
WBRSO deputies have traveled back and forth from Port Allen to provide water, food, generators and ice for shelters in the area.
The relief efforts are nothing new to Cazes and his deputies, who have been deployed for every hurricane since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
"It's a way of life, and we've gotten used to it," he said. "We have the equipment for it."
On a one-week stay in Lake Charles that began Sept. 1, Cazes and others used the parking lot of a damaged building as "ground zero" to cook meals each day.
The crew served up 2,800 meals on Thursday and 2,750 Friday. They were scheduled to leave the area on Sept. 8.
Work started before dawn each day to provide the meals, ranging from jambalaya to spaghetti and other food staples that can go the distance.
"Everything was gone in two hours," Cazes said. "The appreciation of the people out here means everything to us, especially when some of the people who've come through haven't eaten in three days."
"The most rewarding part comes when people will come up after we've given away everything and we're still able to get them something to eat," he said. "It's all about making it happen."
Hunger is only part of the problem, Cazes said.
The conditions in the area, the lack of traffic signals and the ongoing pandemic pour salt on the wound.
"The coronavirus is bad enough on its own, but this all makes the situation that much worse," he said. "It got really hot today, and that's horrible for the people who have had to stay here without air conditioning."
"We do this because we could've been in the same situation had the storm moved to the east," Cazes said. "Just knowing that we're able to provide something for the people here makes this whole process worthwhile."
