West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns, Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” throughout this Mardi Gras Holiday season including a Traffic Checkpoint Sunday February 23, 2020 within the Parish of West Baton Rouge in an effort to ensure a safe driving conditions for motorist this holiday season.
Sheriff's Office to conduct 'Click It or Ticket' and "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaigns this weekend
