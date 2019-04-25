A 19th Judicial District Judge issued subpoenas for West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes and several other officials over an unenforced bench warrant for a former West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy, according to a follow-up by Chris Nakamoto with the WBRZ Investigative Unit.
Earlier this month, Alberto Casco struck and killed Clyde Robertson, of Plaquemine, while driving a Work Release van under a suspended license.
An investigation by the WBRZ Investigative Unit revealed Casco was driving with a suspended license and had an active warrant issued for his arrest in November 2018.
The warrant stemmed from Casco's failure to appear in court for a traffic violation. At the time of the fatal crash, Casco was not arrested. He was issued a ticket days later, following several stories by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. About a week after the crash, WBRSO fired Casco.
Judge Don Johnson issues subpoenas to Sheriff Cazes, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves, Kenneth Young of West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Zack Simmers of West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Kenneth Huber with the East Baton Rouge Parish Warrants Division.
The hearing is set for May 31.
