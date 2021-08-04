Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was sworn in as President of the Louisiana Sheriffs Association Board of Directors on Tuesday (July 27) during the annual banquet of at the LSA Convention. Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton swore him in.
He is the 76th president of the LSA and began his third term in office last July. He has served on the LSA Board for most of his nine years in office, previously serving in the following positions on the LSA Board: Sergeant at Arms, Secretary/Treasurer, Second Vice President, and last year serving as First Vice President.
In addition, he has served on numerous committees, including the Honorary Membership Committee, Sheriff’s Executive Management Institute, Legislative Operating Committee, Liaison with the Governor, National Sheriffs’ Association Liaison Committee, and Triad/Elderly Services Committee.
