The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects involved in stealing items from the 415 Truck Stop on Lobdell Hwy.
On Monday, Nov 9, the two suspects entered the 415 Truck Stop at approximately 04:25am. One of the individuals walked out of the store with $179 worth of RedBull without paying. The two then left together.
The first suspect to enter the store has a bandage on the fingers of his left hand.
The suspects' vehicle has noticeable damage to the rear.
Please call 225-382-5200 and ask to speak with Detective Randy Austin if you have any further information on this case or call CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP to submit an anonymous tip.
