The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals responsible for the theft of fifteen cases of beer from the Circle K on Lobdell Hwy.
The individuals were seen entering a gray or silver Ford Expedition and driving East on I-10.
If anyone has information on these individuals please contact Detective Chris Bouquet at (225) 382-5240.
