The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a couple who left the Chevron (Old Minnows) with $144 worth of merchandise without paying.
The theft occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 20 around 3:50 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the couple getting into a white mid-sized Chevy to leave.
The male is approximately 6 feet tall and the female is 5 feet tall or shorter.
If you have any information about this crime contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-382-5200 or call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 344-STOP.
