The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board and Sheriff’s Office have rolled forward their tax millage rate, which will keep their tax rates the same as assessed property values increase.
A roll forward holds the tax rate, or millage, at the previous year’s rate when property values increase, resulting in a higher property tax bill for some parish residents without raising the tax rate.
Voters’ approval of a roll forward is not required because voters approved the millage rate maximums during the previous tax election.
The state Constitution requires parish tax assessors to reassess all property in a parish every four years during what is called revaluation years. West Baton Rouge Parish property values increased during the 2020 revaluation year, Chief Deputy Tax Assessor Chris Guerin said.
Taxing authorities, like the School Board and Sheriff’s Office, have the option to roll forward or back once every four years. The WBR School District typically rolls forward on the first year, Supervisor of Business Services Jared Gibbs said.
In light of the parish’s higher assessed property values, the School Board and Sheriff’s Office could roll back the millage slightly and generate the same revenue it did last year.
However, if they did so, the taxing authority could no longer levy the property tax at a millage rate higher than the rate it rolled back to, per the Constitution. The rolled back, or adjusted, rate would become the maximum rate allowed until the next reassessment in 2024.
The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board will roll forward on all four of its millage rates - the 4.39 mill Constitutional Tax, 15 mill Special Tax, 12 mill Salary Tax #1 and 12 mill Salary Tax #2.
The WBR School District anticipates the roll forward to generate an additional $531,399 in revenue.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office anticipates an increase of $197,073 in revenue due to the roll forward.
The Parish Council is also looking to roll forward millage rates. The council will consider adopting a resolution to roll forward tax rates for General Alimony, Community Center, Health Center, Museum, Council Of Aging, Recreational Facilities, and 911 Communications District mills during the Thursday, August 27 meeting.
