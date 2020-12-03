The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a subject seen burglarizing a vehicle. The person was accompanied by another individual and is responsible for five vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
In the video, the subject can be clearly be seen punching the rear window of a vehicle and climbing inside to steal items. The subject possibly drives a dark colored smaller import four door (Nissan or Toyota).
Anyone with information regarding this person’s identity is urged to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 382-5200 Detective Division with the information.
