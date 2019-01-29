One person was shot and rushed to the hospital on Avenue A in Port Allen today around 3:00 p.m. according to a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
A large police presence blocked off the portion of Avenue A off of LA Hwy. 1 next to the Port Allen Depot this afternoon.
This page will be updated as details are made available.
