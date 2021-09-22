A juvenile accused in the fatal shooting of a Livonia man outside an Erwinville bar Friday night will be tried as an adult, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.
Ronald Campbell, 17, will be charged with second degree murder for the shooting death of Trey Allen, 21, of Livonia.
The slaying occurred outside Raxx Bar & Grill in Erwinville. Allen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Campbell was booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention center on Tuesday.
During the search for Campbell, detectives also found Deondra Lagarde, 17, who was wanted for attempted murder of a pregnant Plaquemine woman he allegedly shot in the head last April, according to Zach Simmers, a spokesman for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lagarde was found at Campbell’s home in Pointe Coupee Parish, Simmers said.
The decision was made Monday to try Lagarde as an adult.
“This investigation is ongoing, and we anticipate more charges and arrests to come,” Simmers said.
No Louisiana juvenile facility could take Campbell or Lagarde into custody. The closest available facility was in Dothan, Ala., but Clayton opted to try them as adults.
Meanwhile, Clayton told a Baton Rouge TV station Monday that he will urge the West Baton Rouge Parish Council to revoke the license for Raxx until an investigation on how juveniles entered the nightclub.
The Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Control Board has since pulled the permit for Raxx as part of an emergency suspension. The hearing will be held within 10 days.
