The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal.
The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly.
West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
The old Fred’s building is to remain intact and will be remodeled to suit the new library’s needs. More information will come once the project is closer to beginning.
