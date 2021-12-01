Deputies seized several AK-47s, various high-capacity clips and magazines and two stolen Glock pistols in the area between Plaquemine and Grosse Tete last week, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
Five adults – including one Addis man – and one juvenile were arrested for possession of stolen and illegal firearms.
The arrests were made after deputies received calls about shots being fired in a rural area between Plaquemine and Grosse Tete just pass the Bayou Grosse Tete Bridge, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
Two of the suspects were also arrested on drug charges.
Deputies seized several AK-47s, various high-capacity clips and magazines and two stolen Glock pistols.
“There’s too much gun activity and no reason to have these types of guns,” he said. “The AK47s have no value for hunting.”
The arrests included:
--Marquan Brooks, 19, Plaquemine on charges of Illegal Possession of stolen firearms and Illegal use of a weapon
--Jahiem Gailes ,20, Plaquemine, on charges of Illegal Possession of stolen firearm, Illegal use of a weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
--Patrick Little, 19, Addis, on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic.
--Tyran Smith, 20, possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of a weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
--Jetaro Wade, Donaldsonville, 19, on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic.
The juvenile was issued a misdemeanor summons for illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Brooks and Smith remain in custody, while the other three adult suspects were released on bond, Stassi said.
Stassi said he plans to notify judges that the three adults have already bonded out. He hopes that future arrests will include larger bond amounts to keep carriers of illegal guns off the streets.
“We have to send a message that these guns will not be tolerated in our parish,” Stassi said.
