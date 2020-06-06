A 6-month-old died at a motel along LA. 415 yesterday. The West Baton Rouge Coroner's Office confirmed they are investigating the child's death but it is too early to confirm any details.
The WBR Coroner's Office is investigating the child's death as a homicide until they can prove otherwise, a spokesman said.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has not provided any additional information at this time.
