Business owners in West Baton Rouge have teamed up to provide masks for students as they return to school. The Small Business Council launched the buy a mask, give a mask program this week.
When you buy a mask at one of the participating businesses, all of the proceeds will go towards the Small Business Council's initiative to donate 10 school-approved masks for West Baton Rouge Parish students.
Participating stores include:
Body Sculpt Barre Studio: Brusly
Studio Too Boutique
The Small Business Council is an affiliate of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce. The council began after the West Side Shopping Extravaganza earlier this year, where many locally owned businesses gathered to promote shopping small and local.
The buy a ask, give a mask program will go on until all of the participating businesses are sold out, but Chelsey Blankenship, chairperson of the Council and co-owner of SoSis Boutique said that may be sooner rather than later. SoSis has four masks left.
"They have been selling like crazy," Blankenship said.
The SBC will donate all of the masks - half of which are child-sized cotton masks and half are disposable masks - to the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board so they can be distributed on an as-needed basis.
