West Baton Rouge Gas and Water Systems plans to launch a smart meter pilot program before the end of the year with the hopes of eventually converting all 15,000 water meters in the parish to the electronic, 21st-century versions.
Residents of Fairview Ave. in Port Allen will be the first to have smart meters installed as part of the parish’s $50,000 pilot program, Utilities Director Keowen told the Parish Council last week. As part of the smart meter launch, all new construction will be required to install the smart meters for approximately $250. Councilman Caleb Kleinpeter said that caveat meant the parish was rolling out the smart meters, not conducting a “pilot program.” Kleinpeter and Councilman Alan Crowe cast the lone dissenting votes against the program.
The parish plans to monitor the smart meters on Fairview Ave for nine months to a year before making a recommendation on whether to continue rolling out the program.
The new high-tech meters will provide more accurate readings for gas and water usages and save money in the long run. Getting everyone in the parish on board does come with a price tag in the millions at the onset, but will save the department money in the long run, Keowen said.
Under the current system, it takes a crew of six meter readers approximately 18 business days, depending on weather, to read meters across the parish, resulting in inconsistent billing periods. Meter readers are sometimes met with problems from property owners and their dogs. There has been at least one incident where a meter reader was held at gunpoint, Keowen said. A foggy meter can require three trips to get one reading or a rough estimate of usage by the meter reader.
“It takes the human error out of it,” Parish President Riley PeeWee Berthelot said of smart meters.
The meters may result in slightly higher connection and usage fees, Keowen said. An average residential customer using 4,000 gallons per month can expect an 18 cent increase in their monthly bill.
Several parishes and cities in Louisiana have already begun installing and using smart meters to measure utility usage. Entergy Louisiana began rolling out smart meters in 2019 with the installation of the meters is across the state expected to be complete by the end of 2021.
