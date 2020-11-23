Kris Rotonda of Florida and his non-profit Jordan’s Way raised $3,610 for the West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Rotonda live-streamed on social media from the shelter, sitting in kennels and playing with dogs and doing push-up and sit-up challenges upon reaching fundraising goals. The event provided online exposure for many cats and dogs currently up for adoption.
“(The shelter) is amazing, and the staff was so receptive of me being there,” Rotonda said of his visit to the WBR Parish Animal Shelter. “I would definitely return to see them again one day.
Rotonda met his best friend and inspiration, Jordan, 11 years ago at a local shelter. Jordan had spent her whole life in a shelter until Kris was able to rescue her. Over the years, they helped each other grow as their bond strengthened. When Jordan passed in the fall of 2018 after a battle with cancer, Kris promised to honor her life by helping as many shelters in need as possible, founding Jordan’s Way. The organization is dedicated to promoting animal adoption and raising money for shelters.
Jordan’s Way and Rotonda went viral on social media last year after Rotonda slept in an animal shelter for 72 hours and videod the experience to share what life is like for many animals living in shelters. Rotonda and the organization’s newfound popularity became the foundation of a nationwide tour to raise awareness about the animals awaiting adoptions while providing a fundraising opportunity for local shelters. Rotonda committed to visiting at least three shelters in all 50 states. Louisiana is Rotonda’s eighth state in the tour. The West Baton Rouge Parish Animal Shelter was the 20th shelter stop in Rotonda’s fundraising journey across the country. He has already paid visits to two other Louisiana shelters, the North Shore Humane Society and the West Feliciana Humane Society.
“The number one problem with shelters is exposure when it comes to the animals,” Rotonda said. “Most shelters are so overpopulated that they don’t have the bandwidth to promote every animal online.”
Jordan’s Way and the shelter visits have already facilitated nearly 500 adoptions and raised more than $100,000 for animal shelters around the country.
