Beginning on Wednesday, January 20, the south bound right lane of LA 1 will be closed approximately 1-mile south of Choctaw Road and Lukeville Lane. The lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20 and Thursday, January 21.
This road closure is needed for Entergy to work on their power lines.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide.
