Representatives from the NAACP, several attorneys and members of Josef Richardson’s family said they want justice in the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy-involved shooting at a Port Allen motel last week.
The event started with chants of “no justice, no peace,” and midway through the first speaker, the chant changed to “one bullet to the back of the head; what more needs to be said,” a question that echoed throughout the rest of the hour-long gathering.
Several attorneys were involved in the press conference, including Benjamin Crump, a well-known civil rights attorney.
“We all unite to stand for justice for Josef and his family,” he said. “…What we are demanding from law enforcement is transparency.”
"…Their silence is deafening,” Crump said of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. He called the lack of response from the Sheriff’s Office as “a betrayal to the community.”
“They have not uttered one word to his family,” he continued, about why Richardson was shot.
It was Crump who started the “one bullet to the back of the head” chant after saying it was his belief Richardson was not given the chance to comply with any law enforcement directions.
After several of Richardson’s family members and other attorneys representing different people involved in the tragedy, Crump spoke again.
“Until we get justice, there will be no peace,” he said.
Richardson’s daughter, Ja’Kera Richardson, bravely stepped to the podium to talk about her father’s death.
“He didn’t deserve to be murdered,” she said. “…I can’t sleep knowing there’s no justice for my daddy.”
Hours after the press conference, authorities released the warrant that had been issued to the Sheriff’s Office, which indicates deputies were looking for drugs in Richardson’s room.
The State Police also released a statement after the press conference was over.
“The Louisiana State Police is committed to conducting a thorough, independent and impartial investigation,” it read. “However, the investigative process takes time.”
“There’s no room for error when we are working to gather all the facts,” the agency’s statement continues. “The premature release of information can in fact affect the totality of the investigation.”
