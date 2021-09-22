BATON ROUGE – Louisiana residents who were eligible but unable to enroll in a Medicare plan because of Tropical Storm Nicholas now have extra time, per updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
The Medicare Special Enrollment Period (SEP) is available through Dec. 31, 2021. To be eligible for the SEP, an individual must be eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan, but was unable to do so because of the tropical storm. The SEP is also available to people who weren’t affected, but rely on friends or family for making healthcare decisions who were affected.
Louisiana residents who think they may be eligible and want more details about the SEP or information about Blue Cross Medicare Advantage plans are encouraged to call 1-800-232-4967 (TTY 711), 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week or visit www.bcbsla.com/blueadvantage.
