The Town of Brusly’s new St. James Park opened to great fanfare on October 13, with a large crowd attending the ribbon-cutting celebration.
Located at the corner of River Road and E. Main Street, the park ties in to the Mississippi River levee walking and biking trail.
Mayor Scot Rhodes noted that the Town Council voted to purchase the property about five years ago, and a committee of residents was developed to decide on the use of the property.
The committee determined it should be used as a park with green and event space. The park includes a pavilion with a covered stage area, the town’s bike share racks, restrooms, and water fountains. In addition, it has a small pavilion surrounded by trees, green space, water features, landscaping, lighting, and area for food trucks to park for events.
The name of the park, St. James Park, came from the town’s history. A village map from 1854 was discovered in research for the town’s centennial. The map included a park, named St. James Park, almost exactly where this park is located.
According to town Council Member and historian Joanne Bourgeois, the park was widely used as a gathering place into the late 1920s, when the great Mississippi River flood and subsequent construction of the levee took two blocks of the town.
Mayor Rhodes noted, “It was an easy decision to name the park what it had been named then – St. James Park.”
