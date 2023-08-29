Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is relieved that he went unopposed for another four years in office, but it does not mean he will prop his feet on his desk and relax.
He will begin his fourth term in July 2024, 12 years after he succeeded predecessor Brent Allain, who had retired after 12 years in office.
Otherwise, it’s business as usual, but Stassi has a few new items on the list.
Body cameras will be the first objective on Stassi’s radar.
It’s a new addition for many law enforcement entities.
Stassi anticipates they will become a standard equipment item in most – or all – law enforcement agencies over the next 10 years.
“We want to make sure we have the best equipment we can buy to make the job easier and safer for our deputies,” he said. “I think it’s a deal for the future to have the cameras – 90 percent of the time it helps the deputies.”
He did not have an exact price tag on the cameras, but he said it’s a “pretty significant” investment when purchasing the cameras and other technology to equip deputies and others on the force.
The IPSO has 40 deputies on the road, along with others who might need the bodycams, Stassi said.
In addition, he wants to make sure he can retain deputies on the force.
“We’re looking to continue to give pay raises to keep deputies at the southern average so that we don’t lose our best employees to the chemical industry, which is always looking for new employees,” he said. “We’re going to start looking at everything and after we get the next governor in office, we will take it from there.”
He also wants to take steps to prevent another escape similar to the inmate who used a truck to escape from the parish jail.
“We’ve got cameras and everything else out there at the jail, but now we’re looking to add an employee to oversee the shop area,” Stassi said. “We’re going to do upgrades and continue to do what the Department of Corrections recommends for the facility to ensure we won’t have that kind of escape again.”
Stassi said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve another four years.
“I want to thank the citizens of Iberville Parish for the faith they have in me,” he said. “You just don’t know how special it is to not have opposition – that’s not just a credit to me, but it’s all because of the men and women who work in the sheriff’s office.
“It’s great when you gather a good team, like Ronnie Hebert and Monte Migliciao
and Mackenzie Willie, also a CPA, for when you’re talking about the money that comes in,” Stassi said. “We’re going to make sure to keep working with the DA’s office to continue convicting these people we’ve arrested for serious crimes, and hopefully keep Iberville a safe place to raise our grandchildren.”
