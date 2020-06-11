The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on Action Plan Amendment 14, which modifies program budgets to help stabilize housing stock and provide critical assistance in areas impacted by the Great Floods of 2016. The formal public comment period for APA 14 begins today, Wednesday, June 10, and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
APA 14 moves more than $80 million in funding from undersubscribed programs into those with greater demand, while maintaining sufficient funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program to serve all active participants.
View the plan at doa.la.gov/ActionPlans or request a copy by calling 225.219.9600. The plan is considered substantial, as it involves the movement of program funds and changes program beneficiaries. Substantial amendments are required to undergo a public comment period.
Members of the public can submit comments in several ways:
- Use the form at doa.la.gov/ActionPlans;
- Email them to ocd@la.gov;
- Mail them to Louisiana Office of Community Development, P.O. Box 94095, Baton Rouge, LA, 70804-9095, Attn: Janice Lovett; or
- Fax them to the attention of Janice Lovett at 225.219.9605.
After accepting public comments, the state will submit the plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for final federal approval. The funds represented in APA 14 are part of $1.708 billion in Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery dollars allocated by HUD to Louisiana for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.