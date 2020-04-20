The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) and Louisiana Association for Business and Industry (LABI) released an executive summary for restarting the Louisiana economy in a responsible and safety-oriented manner on Friday.
The considerations were developed in partnership with executives from the health care, manufacturing, automotive, banking, small business, and engineering industries, among others, and with more than 40 peer business organizations and associations from around the state - including the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.
The executive summary precedes the release of a fuller commentary that is still under review, and is intended to catalyze discussion - this is a developing framework with additional information coming later this week, WBR Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Hanks said.
Included within it are health and safety considerations, critical considerations for officials and employers prior to reopening, and three components to a gradual process for reopening the economy. The executive summary is available at brac.org/recovery.
“It is vitally important that we as a state and as a business community have a clear road map on how to gradually reopen the economy,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “This document is in no way final, but is intended to start and focus the conversations that need to happen. There is widespread business support and understanding for the stay-at-home practices that ensure the safety and health of the community, but also the recognition that those practices may not be in conflict with the responsible, gradual reopening of more segments of the economy. We need to help the business community get back to work.”
Both the executive summary and full commentary will be shared with Governor Edwards’ administration with the commitment of continued collaboration and support of the Resilient Louisiana Commission as it begins its work to strengthen sectors of the economy and recommend resilient return-to-work practices.
