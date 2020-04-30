In accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 Proclamation JBE to be released May 1, 2020, all restaurants that provide outdoor patio venues must adhere to strict mitigation standards preventing the spread of COVID-19.
New operating procedures will require spacing of groups, limiting concentration of people, strict use of PPE and frequent sanitizing.
Existing approved outdoor seating areas, including balconies and rooftops, must reduce outdoor capacity to 25% of that allowed by the State Fire Marshal, space tables a minimum of 10 feet from one another and limit table groups to 10 people.
Gatherings in the building when entering or exiting the outdoor seating area must be eliminated.
Open areas and temporary tents utilized by existing, approved restaurants are subject to local or parish rules and ordinances and 2/3 of the sides must be open.
The tent must not be an enclosed tent. The following conditions are required:
- Two remotely located exits if barriers (fences, barricades, etc.) exist;
- Capacity based on 110 square feet per person of the gross area (25% space to be occupied);
- Space tables a minimum of 10 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);
- Limit table groups to 10 individuals;
- State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area; and
- Minimum 7-foot 6-inch head room (ceiling height).
Restaurant employees should wear cloth face coverings while working in restaurants cleaning of outdoor dining areas
- Clean the area or item with soap and water or another detergent if it is dirty. Then, use disinfectant.
- High touch surfaces to disinfect include: doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, sinks, etc.
- Tables, chairs, and seats should be cleaned after every customer.
Recommended Cleaning Products:
- Recommend use of EPA-registered household disinfectant. Follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product. Many products recommend:
- Keeping surface wet for a period of time (see product label)
- Precautions such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.
- Diluted household bleach solutions may also be used if appropriate for the surface.
- Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection, and ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Some bleaches, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing or for whitening may not be suitable for disinfection.
- Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
- Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Leave solution on the surface for at least 1 minute.
- To make a bleach solution, mix:
- 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water, or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water
- Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol may also be used.
