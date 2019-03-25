A state inmate housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center disappeared into the fog Saturday around 6:15 a.m while taking the trash out, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Jimmy Wayne Gioele, 37, wedged through a gap between the fence and gate of the enclosed trash area, WBRSO Spokesman Zack Simmers said. Gioele, a kitchen trustee, was supervised by a deputy at the time of his escape.
The deputy saw Gioele running through the adjacent field, but lost sight of him in the fog. Tracking dogs brought in from Angola State Penitentiary were not successful in locating him.
Gioele’s release date was December 4, 2019. He was serving a five-year sentence for a probation violation stemming from a prior arrest for possession of methamphetamine, simple burglary, and unauthorized use of a movable.
He faces additional charges for simple escape, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.
The WBRSO is investigating whether the deputy supervising Giole violated any policies.
If you have any information on Gioele’s whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.
