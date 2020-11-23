Another special session could loom for state legislators if Washington lawmakers approve additional funds for states through the CARES Act.
The call for another session could come as soon as January or February, according to state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche.
He said former U.S. Sen. John Breaux told him that Congress may enact another CARES Act stimulus bill either before or after the New Year, regardless of the outcome of the Presidential election.
Gov. John Bel Edwards would need to call the session for lawmakers to decide how to dole out the federal dollars, LaCombe said.
The special session would precede the 2021 Regular Legislative Session that would serve as a fiscal session and limit the number of regular bills. The regular session is set to begin Monday, April 12, 2021 and end no later than 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
Each lawmaker will be limited to five non-fiscal bills next year, LaCombe said.
He anticipates a short special session, but issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and a destruction from Hurricane Laura and other storms this year will likely take up a significant portion of the agenda in the spring.
“We had two massive hurricanes and the coronavirus, and while this portion of the state did not get much damage from the hurricanes, a big significant portion of the state caught three hurricanes, so we have to deal with that on the state level,” LaCombe said.
The economic slowdown in the oil and gas industry, the COVID effect on the state economy and the depletion of revenue from the Unemployment Trust Fund during the pandemic will lead to difficult decisions from lawmakers this session, he said.
Cuts would likely come from education and healthcare, the two main areas lawmakers can implement cuts in a state budget as part of the Louisiana Constitution.
Oil prices plummeted to prices not seen in several years after a glut and drilling war earlier this year, while the closure of businesses during the pandemic has also knocked a large dent in the economy.
