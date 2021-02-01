Louisiana State Troopers arrested a Breaux Bridge man in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Jan. 28, after he allegedly raped a woman, tried to shoot her, kidnapped her and stole her car.
Dennis Joseph Comeaux, 46, who was previously arrested as a sex offender, was booked on several charges after State Police found the woman's vehicle in West Baton Rouge.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of sexual assault in St. Martinville. Comeaux allegedly raped the victim and tried to shoot her twice during the assault, but the gun misfired, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux. Then, he placed the victim in the trunk of her vehicle and drove away. She was able to escape from the trunk while the vehicle was stopped. Following her escape, Comeaux allegedly stole her car. Comeaux faces the following charges:
- First-degree rape — (FELONY)
- Theft of a motor vehicle — (FELONY)
- Aggravated kidnapping — (FELONY)
- Carrying of firearm by convicted felon– (FELONY)
- Attempted first-degree murder — (FELONY)
- Theft of a firearm — (FELONY)
- Failure to register as a sex offender
