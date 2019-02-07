The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations in Baton Rouge is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a credit card theft. On January 22, 2019, LSP Detectives met with the owners of Musso Plumbing in Denham Springs, and were advised their credit card had been stolen and used at several locations around the Baton Rouge/Baker/Prairieville areas.
Detectives obtained surveillance video of two black males making fraudulent purchases with the stolen credit card at numerous businesses. The first suspect is a black male with short hair and a beard. The second suspect is a young black male with long twist hair on top. Both suspects are wearing fluorescent green safety jackets. The first suspect has the word “SECURITY” written on the back of his safety vest. LSP Detectives are attempting to identify the suspects.
If you recognize the suspects in the photos or have any information about their whereabouts, please contact the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations at 225-925-3703 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
