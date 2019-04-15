Louisiana State Police will not charge West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes after concluding no probably cause exists, according to WAFB.
An undercover investigation by WAFB revealed Sheriff Mike Cazes hired an inmate to work unsupervised in his home in March.
According to the State Police report, which was leaked to WAFB-TV last week, Cazes admitted to leaving the inmate in the custody of his wife for approximately 90 minutes and paying him between 35 and 40 dollars.
The inmate seen performing yard work at the sheriff's private residence was Elmer Castillo, a 32-year-old undocumented immigrant in prison for sexual battery against a 13-year-old. A Department of Corrections van was also seen on Cazes’ property.
According to WAFB, Castillo told investigators he worked at the residence for one day.
The sheriff refused interview requests from State Police. He has yet to release a statement.
