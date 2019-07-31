Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their deputies.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Thursday evening, WBRSO deputies were serving a warrant at a local motel on U.S. 190 in Port Allen.
“While executing the warrant, deputies interacted with a suspect at the motel,” said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, the Troop A public information officer.
“During the interaction, a deputy discharged his firearm striking the suspect,” Scrantz continued.
The man was later identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Josef Richardson, 38.
Drugs were found in the room by deputies where the man was shot, leading to the arrest later that night of 39-year-old Jessica Ellen Clouatre on drug charges.
A search warrant was executed by narcotics detectives, who found what they reported was marijuana, methamphetamine and two digital scales, the type usually used by drug dealers.
After her arrest, Clouatre was charged with one count each of distribution and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Clouatre’s bond was set Monday at $41,000 by 18th Judicial District Judge Tonya Lurry.
Sheriff Mike Cazes did not return a phone call to answer questions about the investigation, but law enforcement rarely speaks on the record about an ongoing investigation.
WBR Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Zachary Simmers offered little more.
“All I can say is that the State Police are investigating and all statements will be made through them,” he said, but added The West Side Journal would be provided with “an initial report…as soon as it is turned in.”
After Clouatre’s arrest, Simmer said that while he could not release the name of the deputy involved, he did say he had been put on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.
Richardson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. The relationship between Richardson and Clouatre is unknown, Simmer said.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted to investigate and gather all facts surrounding the incident. Louisiana State Police Troop A is assisting in the investigation.
This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time, Scrantz said.
Richardson’s family has announced its plans to hold a “family press conference” to try to find answers to their relative’s death, using the hashtag “Justice4Josef.”
